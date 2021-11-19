Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,062.50 ($66.14).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RIO shares. UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,160 ($54.35) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods acquired 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,810 ($62.84) per share, with a total value of £19,095.70 ($24,948.65). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($66.04), for a total value of £252.75 ($330.22).

LON:RIO traded up GBX 79.50 ($1.04) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 4,455 ($58.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,099,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,759.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,526.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($56.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The stock has a market cap of £72.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.19.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

