RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives $24.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIOCF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

