RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Short Interest Update

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,845,200 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the October 14th total of 759,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.6 days.
OTCMKTS RIOCF opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $19.17.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.7763 per share. This is a positive change from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%.
About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
