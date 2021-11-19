Rise (RISE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $618.00

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Rise coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rise has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $618.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rise has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Muse (MUSE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00028025 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 188,689,043 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . Rise’s official website is rise.vision . Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Rise Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

