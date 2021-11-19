Riskified Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:RSKD)

Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 21,442 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,296% compared to the average daily volume of 895 call options.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSKD shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Riskified from $34.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Riskified has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Get Riskified alerts:

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.52. Riskified has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $40.48.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.32. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riskified will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $142,253,000. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $121,463,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $50,561,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $25,708,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at about $23,791,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.