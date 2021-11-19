Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. William Blair lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $211,038.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,240.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,125,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 88,319 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,167,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,992,000 after acquiring an additional 112,742 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,241,000 after acquiring an additional 77,438 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,173,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,372,000 after buying an additional 31,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.72. 241,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12 month low of $50.61 and a 12 month high of $76.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

