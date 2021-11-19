RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.50. RLX Technology shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 92,990 shares changing hands.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that RLX Technology Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 23.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

