Robert Jacob Shapiro Sells 1,000 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Director Robert Jacob Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total transaction of $108,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $106.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 4.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a 200-day moving average of $81.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $112.30.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Overstock.com by 12,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.