Robert W. Baird Increases Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target to $75.00

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KSS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.82. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.95. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kohl’s by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

