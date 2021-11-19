Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $150.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Roblox from $98.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

Roblox stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.52. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $138.77.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.47 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Roblox news, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $112,619.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 84,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $8,858,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 908,543 shares of company stock valued at $79,330,573 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 55,861 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roblox by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

