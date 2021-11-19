Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY) were down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.09 and last traded at $6.22. Approximately 13,753 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 949,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.66.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RKLY shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.27). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKLY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

