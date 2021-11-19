Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.650-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.83-0.93 EPS.

Ross Stores stock traded down $6.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. 6,661,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,929. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.22.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $137.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.