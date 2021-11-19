Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $116.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ROST. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

