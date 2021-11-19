Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.15.

ROST opened at $119.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ross Stores by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,499,215 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,509,903,000 after buying an additional 4,567,503 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,709,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,016,195,000 after buying an additional 596,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,263,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,697,000 after acquiring an additional 194,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $607,477,000 after acquiring an additional 145,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,989,402 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $543,098,000 after acquiring an additional 416,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

