Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $5.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.24. 86,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,740. The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $104.92 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.22.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.