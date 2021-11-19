Roth Capital Begins Coverage on CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
CUBXF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.
About CubicFarm Systems
See Also: Neutral Rating
Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.