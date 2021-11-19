Roth Capital Begins Coverage on CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF)

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

CUBXF stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. CubicFarm Systems has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12.

Get CubicFarm Systems alerts:

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CubicFarm Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubicFarm Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.