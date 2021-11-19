Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $16.25 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.4% of Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $534.26. 59,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,203. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $530.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.29.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.04%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Cowen upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.23.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

