Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $3.45 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Argus increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.64.

Shares of KKR traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.53. The stock had a trading volume of 19,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

