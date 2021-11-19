Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 966 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,311 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in FedEx by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,063 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $245.36. 25,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,492,171. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

