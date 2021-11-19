Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 7,921 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,680 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,921 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Intel by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,505 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 79,801 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 85,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 6,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,212,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.30. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intel Co. has a one year low of $44.70 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price target on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

