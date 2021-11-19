Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 59.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 69,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,935 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 575,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,517,000 after purchasing an additional 188,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 85,152,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,972 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 61.8% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 97,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $57.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.41. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $58.42.

