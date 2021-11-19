Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $38.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.26% from the company’s current price.

HP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.71.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HP. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 359.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

