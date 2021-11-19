Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after purchasing an additional 374,997 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 736,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,165,000 after purchasing an additional 63,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 632,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,034,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 590,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,762,000 after buying an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 507,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,357,000 after acquiring an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $83.10 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.02.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

