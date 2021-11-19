Royal Bank of Canada Raises Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target to $52.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Warner Music Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.08.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $43.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.79 and a beta of 0.86. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $27.31 and a 1-year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 2,330,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $101,902,226.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock valued at $241,149,489. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

