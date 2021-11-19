Royal Bank of Canada Sells 5,619 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 155,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,619 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 165,439 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 648,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,943,000 after purchasing an additional 151,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,412,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,179,000 after purchasing an additional 143,083 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 96,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 6.98 and a quick ratio of 6.98. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.59%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

