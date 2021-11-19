Royal Bank of Canada Trims Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Target Price to $39.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.43% from the stock’s current price.

SQSP has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.41.

SQSP opened at $41.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.07. Squarespace has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.96 million. Squarespace’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Squarespace will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

