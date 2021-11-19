Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Declares GBX 6.70 Dividend

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON RMG opened at GBX 493.80 ($6.45) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 452.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 924.78.

RMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 763 ($9.97) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Royal Mail to GBX 804 ($10.50) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 630.33 ($8.24).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

