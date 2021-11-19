RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of RPT Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPT Realty’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.