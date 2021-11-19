RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RumbleON from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RumbleON currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBL opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The company has a market cap of $638.13 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.66. RumbleON has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $64.13.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.84 per share, with a total value of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $588,592.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 38.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RumbleON by 26.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RumbleON by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RumbleON by 99.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON in the first quarter worth $314,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

