S.A. Mason LLC Acquires 45 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after purchasing an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after purchasing an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after purchasing an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $401.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $402.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.53 and a 200-day moving average of $361.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

