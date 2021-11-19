S.A. Mason LLC Buys 136 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,804 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $33,314,811,000 after buying an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Microsoft by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after buying an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.70 to $299.90 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.27.

Microsoft stock opened at $341.27 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.16 and a fifty-two week high of $342.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

