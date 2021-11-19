S.A. Mason LLC Grows Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State Corp acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $323.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $429.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $283.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.53.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total transaction of $270,627.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $107,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 691,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,238,532 in the last ninety days.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

