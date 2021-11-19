S.A. Mason LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 211,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,548,000 after acquiring an additional 20,141 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 11,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 346,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $52.13. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $47.24 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

