S.A. Mason LLC Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,320 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.3% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $891,304,000 after acquiring an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 450.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $770.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $688.54.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $670.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $628.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $596.18. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

