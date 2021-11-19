S.A. Mason LLC Sells 198 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 28.0% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 800 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

TJX Companies stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

