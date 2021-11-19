SAFE2 One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,498.00 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE2 coin can currently be purchased for $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hamster (HAM) traded 31,663,706.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00072314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00072933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.85 or 0.00093099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.84 or 0.07233114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,877.25 or 1.00059569 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure

