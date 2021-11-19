Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 975,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 253,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Safeguard Scientifics were worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $660,000. CM Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFE stock opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.96. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.98.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc engages in the provision capital to technology-driven businesses in healthcare, financial services, and digital media. The company was founded by Warren V. Musser and Frank A. Diamond in 1953 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

