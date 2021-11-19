SafeMoon Price Tops $0.0000 (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. SafeMoon has a market cap of $2.07 billion and approximately $15.01 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeMoon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00072728 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.25 or 0.00093113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,223.28 or 0.07249300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,028.58 or 0.99606712 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

