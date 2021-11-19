Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.76.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.
About Sage Therapeutics
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
