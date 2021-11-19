Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $78.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAGE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.63.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $40.75 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $39.12 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after buying an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,560,000 after buying an additional 529,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 448,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,450,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.