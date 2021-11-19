salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.85.

CRM opened at $302.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $284.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.84. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.76, for a total transaction of $1,121,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 762,126 shares of company stock worth $212,258,614. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in salesforce.com by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 20,839 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,652,000 after buying an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,232,683 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $334,328,000 after buying an additional 55,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

