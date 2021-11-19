Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Samsonite International S.A. is a travel luggage company. It principally engaged in the design, manufacture, sourcing and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. The company’s brand portfolio consist Samsonite(R), Tumi(R), American Tourister(R), Speck(R), Gregory(R), High Sierra(R), Kamiliant(R), ebags(R), Lipault(R) and Hartmann(R). Samsonite International S.A. is based in HONG KONG. “

Get Samsonite International alerts:

Shares of Samsonite International stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsonite International will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsonite International Company Profile

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsonite International (SMSEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.