San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 92.18% and a return on equity of 352.49%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 8.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 18.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 58.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust engages in the provision of express trust services. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

