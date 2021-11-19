Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.30

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.30 and last traded at $50.09, with a volume of 156395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.20.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 100.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

