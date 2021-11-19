SBank Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (STS)

SBank (CURRENCY:STS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 18th. One SBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SBank has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. SBank has a market capitalization of $227,319.95 and approximately $3,011.00 worth of SBank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SBank

STS is a coin. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2019. SBank’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,650,000 coins. The official website for SBank is www.sbankcapital.com . SBank’s official Twitter account is @SbankCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “STS is designed to be a scalable, fast, secure, and fair decentralized- beyond blockchain project, leveraging Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and consensus algorithm which keeps all positive characteristics of blockchain technology while increasing throughput to more than 200,000 transactions per second. “

