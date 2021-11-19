Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Schrödinger alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut Schrödinger from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.48. Schrödinger has a twelve month low of $41.26 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 1.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 64.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Schrödinger by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,283 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Schrödinger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schrödinger (SDGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.