Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,737. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.