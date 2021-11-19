Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Reduced by Old Port Advisors

Old Port Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 59.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 51,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $361,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $167.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,190. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.37 and its 200 day moving average is $148.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $119.22 and a 1-year high of $166.47.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

