Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 52.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

SCHD stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $61.51 and a 12 month high of $79.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.60.

