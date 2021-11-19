Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,499 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 23.8% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Moneywise Inc. owned 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $36,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,200. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $85.63 and a twelve month high of $114.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.74.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

