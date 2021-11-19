Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $107.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.04. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $79.64 and a twelve month high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

